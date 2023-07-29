Chengdu Universiade: shooting women's 10m air rifle team

Xinhua) 15:34, July 29, 2023

Xing Hang (3rd L), Gu Xinyu (4th L) and Zhang Yu (1st R) of China react with their coaches during the medal ceremony for the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Kim Jieun (C), Yoo Seonhwa (L) and Choi Eunjeong of South Korea react during the medal ceremony for the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Athletes react during the medal ceremony for the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Eszter Denes (C), Gitta Bojos (R) and Dorina Lovasz of Hungary react during the medal ceremony for the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Eszter Denes (2nd L), Gitta Bojos (3rd L) and Dorina Lovasz (1st L) of Hungary, Kim Jieun (5th L), Yoo Seonhwa (4th L) and Choi Eunjeong (4th R) of South Korea and Xing Hang (3rd R), Gu Xinyu (2nd R) and Zhang Yu of China react during the medal ceremony for the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Zhang Yu of China competes during the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Dorina Lovasz of Hungary competes during the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Zhang Yu of China competes during the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Gu Xinyu (R) of China talks with her coach during the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Kim Jieun of South Korea competes during the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Dorina Lovasz of Hungary competes during the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Gitta Bajos of Hungary competes during the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Choi Eunjeong of South Korea competes during the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Yoo Seonhwa of South Korea competes during the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Zhang Yu (L) of China competes during the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Xing Hang of China competes during the shooting women's 10m air rifle team at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)