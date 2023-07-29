Games a unifying force for world's youth

13:28, July 29, 2023

The Chengdu FISU World University Games will boost understanding about different cultures and views among young people around the world, which is as important as the sports competitions and what the world desperately needs nowadays, the acting president of the International University Sports Federation said.

"We have to go to each other to get closer. This can be done, especially through our games," Leonz Eder said in an exclusive interview with China Daily.

Eder said the students are here primarily to compete, and they hope to be at the top of their game.

"But it's very important that they can exchange their opinions when they meet other students from other parts of the world to better understand what they are thinking," he said.

Unlike the Olympics and world championships, the student-athletes are under less pressure to win medals at the World University Games, which allows them to fully enjoy the social life by meeting and talking to each other as well as exchanging ideas.

"My message to them is compete well and do your best, and also take the opportunity to meet other students from all over the world and make new friends," Eder said.

He added that the Chengdu games aren't only about sports but also about education, cultural exchanges and boosting understanding.

"They come here. They see by their own eyes. They listen with their own ears. They go back home and say: 'Hey guys, let's go to Chengdu.' This is a beautiful city with wonderful people. I believe that the value of sport is more than sport," he said.

Nevertheless, the Chengdu games mean a lot for elite athletes who have been training hard and are eager to compete, because their performances at the event can also help them launch their international careers and get into world championships or the Olympics, Eder said.

"Everybody is really excited. It's already shown that the World University Games has a very high standard," he said, adding that the games have attracted athletes from more than 110 countries and regions.

Eder said the Chinese athletes will surely enjoy competing in front of a home crowd and cheered by their loved ones.

"I expect to see quite good results from Team China," he said.

He added that he is not surprised to learn that most of the tickets sold out before the opening ceremony was held, because the Chinese people are big sports fans.

"They not only enjoy the sports that are very popular in China like table tennis or soccer. They are also eager to learn about other sports and see people from around the world. I wish that people in the stadiums and venues as well as those who watch the matches on TV can get a very good impression from the Chengdu games," Eder said.

Chengdu people's hospitality has already touched the hearts of many participants who have come to China for the first time, and their charm has made visitors more impressed with the city and China. People will surely post about their pleasant experiences in Chengdu on social media for the world to see, he said.

What's more, the Chengdu event isn't only for the athletes, it's also for the local people, Eder added.

"The athletes' village will be the dormitories for university students in the future, while the local people can enjoy using the sporting venues. Leaving lasting legacies for the host cities of the World University Games has become FISU's top priority," he said.

Eder, who has visited China more than 25 times, also said that like many people, he is a big fan of Rongbao, the mascot of the event. Besides wonderful memories of the Chengdu games, he will also bring home more souvenirs and may need to buy another suitcase, he said.

