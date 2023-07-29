Chengdu Universiade | Cauldron lit at opening ceremony, inspiring youth to forge ahead

Xinhua) 10:55, July 29, 2023

Cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The cauldron for the 31st FISU World University Games was lit up jointly by 31 torchbearers at the opening ceremony in Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium on Friday, which carries hope and inspires the youth to pursue dreams at this international multi-sport event.

Collected in Turin, Italy, host city of the first FISU World University Games, the flame was transferred to six Chinese cities - Beijing, Harbin, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Yibin and Chengdu - for a 49-day torch relay which concluded on Wednesday.

The cauldron for the Chengdu Universiade, 31 meters in height, is located outside the stadium by the Dong'an Lake. Prior to the opening ceremony, audience took photos around the cauldron and were looking forward to the light-up moment.

As the ceremony started, the vibrant dance of young volunteers and the cheers from the crowd during the parade of athletes further enhanced the enthusiasm in the stadium. After the gala performance, the cauldron-lit ceremony titled "Young Dream Achievers" was in the limelight.

Led by Taikonaut Ye Guangfu, who accomplished China's Shenzhou-13 crewed mission and returned to Earth in April 2022, a total of 31 torchbearers ran to the center of the stadium and lit up the flame plate. The flame was then transmitted to light the cauldron. Beautiful lights and fireworks, including the shapes of "U" and "Make Dreams Come True", continued to the end of the ceremony.

The circle screen hung in the air of the stadium displayed the real-time flame of the cauldron, demonstrating unity, peace and development.

During the Games, about 6,500 athletes from 113 countries and regions will share their happiness in sports and show the passion for life under the shining Universiade flame.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)