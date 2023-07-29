Chengdu Universiade | China's cultural diversity, development vitality displayed, Ghanaian expert says

Xinhua) 10:49, July 29, 2023

ACCRA, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A Ghanaian expert said here on Friday that the 31st FISU World University Games in China has demonstrated its cultural diversity and development vitality.

Benjamin Anyagre, General Secretary of the Ghana-China Friendship Association, made the comments after watching the grand opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade.

The Games is reflective of China's diversity in culture and vigorous development in public sport and many other areas, said Anyagre, adding it also offers a chance for China to enhance cultural and sportive communication with the rest of the world.

"In the meantime, it's also an occasion for foreign participants and audiences to understand modern Chinese civilization, which is so diverse and tolerant," Anyagre said.

Anyagre said that he is confident all the participants will show the spirit of togetherness in diversity and bring their best performances during the Games.

