Chengdu Universiade | "Young Dream Chasers" gala performance starts

Xinhua) 21:35, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The latest on the opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade (all times local):

9:24 p.m.

The gala performance with the theme of "Young Dream Chasers" started. There are three segments in the performance: Pursuit of Light, Passion of Sports and Celebration of Friendship.

Pursuit of Light: Time never ends and young dream chasers never stop their exploration of the unknown and pursuit of a bright future. This dance is the best demonstration of the power of youth.

Passion of Sports: This segment features the 18 sports of the Chengdu Universiade. University students share the joy and passion of sports with their cheerful performance.

Celebration of Friendship: University students dance happily to cheerful music, holding hands and celebrating friendship.

