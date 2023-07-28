Chengdu Universiade | "Young Dream Chasers" gala performance starts
CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The latest on the opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade (all times local):
9:24 p.m.
The gala performance with the theme of "Young Dream Chasers" started. There are three segments in the performance: Pursuit of Light, Passion of Sports and Celebration of Friendship.
Pursuit of Light: Time never ends and young dream chasers never stop their exploration of the unknown and pursuit of a bright future. This dance is the best demonstration of the power of youth.
Passion of Sports: This segment features the 18 sports of the Chengdu Universiade. University students share the joy and passion of sports with their cheerful performance.
Celebration of Friendship: University students dance happily to cheerful music, holding hands and celebrating friendship.
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi declares open Chengdu FISU World University Games
- Xi stresses youth, solidarity, inclusiveness in vision for shared future
- Highlights of opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade
- Chengdu Universiade | Parade of athletes starts
- Chengdu Universiade | Interview: Polish fencing hope Kolanczyk says ready for World University Games
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.