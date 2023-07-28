We Are China

Xi declares open Chengdu FISU World University Games

Xinhua) 21:21, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday declared open the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

