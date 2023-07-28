Home>>
Xi declares open Chengdu FISU World University Games
(Xinhua) 21:21, July 28, 2023
CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday declared open the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi stresses youth, solidarity, inclusiveness in vision for shared future
- Highlights of opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade
- Chengdu Universiade | Parade of athletes starts
- Chengdu Universiade | Interview: Polish fencing hope Kolanczyk says ready for World University Games
- Chengdu Universiade | Opening ceremony starts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.