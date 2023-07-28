Chengdu Universiade | Opening ceremony starts

Xinhua) 20:20, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The latest on the opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade (all times local):

8:00 p.m.

The Chengdu Universiade opening ceremony started.

The countdown segment consists of three components: video, scene images and fireworks.

The Golden Sun Birds fly through time and space. With four immortal birds circling the sun, 12 golden rays light up in succession, illuminating every corner of the world.

This creative design showcases the qualities that are deeply embedded in the Chinese culture for millennia-harmony, inclusiveness and pursuit of brightness. It also conveys Chengdu's best wishes to university students from across the globe.

Unearthed at the Jinsha archaeological site, the Sun and Immortal Birds Gold Ornament is a gold foil dating back 3,000 years and is listed as the logo of China Cultural Heritage. The auspicious and propitious heavenly birds depict people's aspirations to ascend to the sun and symbolize light, strength and hope.

Splendid fireworks burst into the sky, displaying the countdown digits. As the last digit disappears, hibiscus flowers bloom, conveying the message that Chengdu, the "City of Hibiscus" welcomes student athletes from across the world.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)