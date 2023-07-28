We Are China

Highlights of performance prior to opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 19:59, July 28, 2023

Artists perform prior to the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Artists perform prior to the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Artists perform prior to the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Artists perform prior to the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Artists perform prior to the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Artists perform prior to the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Artists perform prior to the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Artists perform prior to the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)