Chengdu Universiade | Stage set perfectly for athletes to shine, says FISU acting president

Xinhua) 18:37, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Leonz Eder, Acting President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), said here on Friday that Chengdu is fully prepared and ready for the opening of the 31st FISU World University Games.

"The stage is perfectly set for the athletes to shine," Eder told a press conference here hours before the opening ceremony.

"Athletes from all parts of the world come together for this peaceful celebration.

"It is a tale of unity, as they gather here in respectful competition, ready to embrace the long-awaited joy of these Games," he added.

Eric Saintrond, FISU Secretary General-CEO, said at the same press conference that Chengdu is "more than ready to go".

Saintrond added that he was happy to see that athletes can share experiences and discover the beauty of Chinese culture over the coming two weeks in Chengdu.

6,500 athletes from 113 countries and regions will take part in 18 sports and 269 events on the competition schedule.

"Today is finally the day! We've been looking forward to this moment for such a long time," said Xian Rongsheng, vice president of the Chengdu Universiade Executive Committee.

Xian called on student athletes from all over the world to achieve their sports dreams, experience the charm of Chengdu and gain a better understanding of China.

China's track and field star Wu Yanni, a Sichuan local, and German swimmer Henning Bennet Muhlleitner both expressed their excitement for the opening ceremony and said they felt honored to be part of the Games.

