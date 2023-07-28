First gold set to be awarded from Wushu

Xinhua) 16:08, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The first gold medal of the 31st FISU World University Games is set to be awarded from the men's Nanquan of Wushu tournament on Saturday, as Chinese athlete Cao Maoyuan aims for the top honour.

"As the Universiade approaches, I am adjusting my physical condition and hopefully I can try my best and enjoy the competition," Cao said.

The Wushu competition of the Universiade consists of Nanquan, Changquan, Taijiquan, Gunshu, Daoshu, Taijijian, Jianshu, Qiangshu, Nandao and Sanda.

"When athletes begin to show Taolu, they set an imaginary enemy in their minds, and show the connotation of offense and defense with different movements and punches," said Yu Bo, Cao's coach, adding that the judges would score on drills, choreography and difficulty.

As a traditional sport that has a long history in China, Wushu is popular with the Chinese people and has gained a global reputation.

