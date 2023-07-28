Burundian president arrives in Chengdu for FISU World University Games

Xinhua) 14:33, July 28, 2023

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye arrives in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. Ndayishimiye on Friday arrived in Chengdu to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye on Friday arrived in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.

A welcoming ceremony is held upon the arrival of Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. Ndayishimiye on Friday arrived in Chengdu to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

