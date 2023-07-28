Mauritanian president arrives in Chengdu for FISU World University Games

Xinhua) 13:33, July 28, 2023

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani arrives in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. Ghazouani on Friday arrived in Chengdu to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani on Friday arrived in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.

A welcoming ceremony is held upon the arrival of Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. Ghazouani on Friday arrived in Chengdu to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

