China enters recurve women's team final in archery

Xinhua) 11:04, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China edged out India 5-4 to enter the recurve women's team final of the archery tournament at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Thursday.

The first three sets were closely contested as China shot 53, 55, 50 to lag behind 4-2 as India scored 53, 56, 50, but won the fourth set 57-53 to tie the score 4-4. Then, the Chinese women carried on the momentum in the decisive set with high accuracy shots of 10, 10, 9 to lock the win.

"We sealed a narrow victory. The result was not clear until the final set when India only got a 6 in the first shot, which encouraged us a lot. To win the semifinals gave us hope to grab the gold," said Chinese team leader Cui Shulin.

China will face South Korea in the final, who crushed France 6-0 for an easy ticket.

However, China did not have the same luck on the men's side. They were also dragged into the decisive set, but suffered a 27-25 defeat to Chinese Taipei in the men's recurve team semifinal.

In the morning, the recurve individual qualification unveiled the competitions of the Chengdu Universiade which is to be officially opened on Friday evening, and will run until August 8.

Seo Min-gi of South Korea led the men's qualification with 683 points. His compatriot Kim Pil-joong came in second, and China's Feng Hao finished third.

South Korean women archers also took the top two places in the qualification through Lee Ga-hyun and Kim So-hee. China's Wang Limin, from Shanghai University of Sport, was in third.

Indian Saini Aman and South Korean Cho Sua topped the men's and women's compound individual qualification respectively.

The compound team semifinals will be held on Friday.

