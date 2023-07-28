Fine traditional Chinese culture shines at Chengdu Universiade

CHENGDU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Fine traditional Chinese cultural elements are well reflected in the design of the torch, mascot and medal ribbons for the 31st edition of the FISU World University Games, which is set to open in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The sports event, scheduled from July 28 to Aug. 8, will serve as a golden opportunity to showcase the rich heritage of Chengdu, known for its leisurely ambiance, and the country's achievements in cultural innovation.

HISTORICAL AND CULTURAL HERITAGE

The torch relay of the Chengdu Universiade captivated onlookers across university campuses in Chengdu, leaving many fascinated by the vibrant and alluring design of the torch.

Not just a blend of four gradient hues -- vibrant red, sunny yellow, serene lake blue, and rich jade green -- the Chengdu Universiade torch carries a unique design. It embodies the image of a sun-and-immortal-birds gold ornament, one of China's esteemed ancient treasures, unearthed in 2001 from the Jinsha Site -- the epicenter of the bygone Shu Kingdom.

Zhu Zhangyi, curator of the Jinsha Site Museum, said that the sun and immortal birds had been revered symbols in the ancient Shu culture for thousands of years. "The heavenly birds circling the sun symbolizes the Chinese ancestors' aspirations to ascend to the sun and welcome the light," he added.

"The Sun and Immortal Birds" represent the ancient Shu civilization and resonate in the everyday life of Chengdu's 20 million residents.

The ancient art of the over 2,000-year-old Shu brocade will adorn the chests of young athletes. The medals will be elegantly fastened to ribbons showcasing the craftsmanship of the Shu brocade, a treasured national intangible cultural heritage of China.

"The Shu brocade holds a significant position as one of the world's earliest brocade fabrics," said Lai Fei, an associate researcher at the Sichuan provincial museum.

The Shu brocade ribbon, measuring 2.5 centimeters in width and 105 centimeters in length, boasts an array of patterns, including the "Sun and Immortal Birds," which represent themes of light, hope, and dreams.

Shu brocade is not only a representative cultural symbol of Chengdu but also a symbol of cultural exchanges between China and the West.

Shu brocade produced in Chengdu was already one of the main commodities circulated on the ancient Silk Road, said Hu Guangjun. With 53 years of experience in this industry, he stands among the select few who have mastered every intricate step of the weaving technique.

CREATIVE TRANSFORMATION

"I feel very honored to promote Shu brocade weaving skills to the world, all thanks to the universiade," Hu said, adding that creative transformation has been made in not only Shu brocade's weaving technique but also its combination with other elements of the universiade.

Another culture symbol panda has also come under the spotlight of media outlets. The lovable panda named Rongbao will take on the role of the universiade's beloved mascot.

Inspired by Rongbao, the universiade has introduced a delightful array of over 1,000 licensed products across 18 series including toys, badges, stationery and stamp items. Moreover, to cater to the immense popularity, over 400 retail stores featuring these licensed products have been established in urban districts, popular scenic spots, and even subway stations.

The doll version of Rongbao has become a sought-after item for people from home and abroad.

According to statistics, China has carried out cooperative research on giant pandas with 22 zoos in 17 countries. By 2022, there were 64 giant pandas and their cubs living overseas. They have become China's "friendship ambassadors" for cultural exchanges with other countries.

The universiade is a grand gathering of the world's youth, building a bridge of communication for young people of different colors and races. While the universiade is primarily centered around sports, culture is playing a significant role in shaping the experience of Chengdu for both its residents and visitors alike.

The city's rich cultural heritage assures an extraordinary global experience at the World University Games, and the holding of international competitions opens a door for the world to know about China.

