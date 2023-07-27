Things about FISU

Xinhua) 15:23, July 27, 2023

CHENGDU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- With the opening ceremony of the World University Games in Chengdu just one day away, here is a background profile of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

ABOUT FISU

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, FISU is the key driver to expand the role and reach of university sport around the world. FISU believes that sports values and sports practice work in perfect synchronicity within one's university studies.

FISU offers opportunity and inspiration to students around the world to play sport. The health, well-being, and experiences that students gain from sport help them become active members in global society.

In keeping with this adage, FISU organizes world-class sports and educational events, all with the mission of providing university students with the opportunities to connect and exchange with students from around the world, in a collaborative and competitive environment.

FISU EVENTS

Held every two years in a different city around the world, the FISU World University Games are the largest global sports events for student-athletes, including summer and winter editions of the Games.

Since the inaugural Summer Games in 1959 in Turin, Italy, and Winter Games in 1960 in Chamonix, France, the Universiade has seen a total of 30 summer and 30 winter editions. The most recent summer event was held in Naples, Italy in 2019, with the Lake Placid Games in the United States in January 2023 being the most recent winter event.

The highest number of participants was registered at the Kazan 2013 Summer Universiade, with 11,759 athletes representing 159 countries and regions.

The FISU World University Championships, also held every two years, are single sport competitions that complement and complete the FISU sports program. In 2020, the FISU World University Championships had 29 events on the year's calendar.

The FISU University World Cups are unique international sports events that see student-athletes compete for their university teams rather than national teams.

FISU sports events are open to all student-athletes that have not been out of university or an equivalent institution for more than a year, and who are between the ages of 17 and 25.

FISU SPORTS

The FISU sports program covers more than 60 sports.

The Summer University Games include 15 compulsory sports: archery, artistic gymnastics, athletics, badminton, basketball, diving, fencing, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and water polo.

The Winter University Games include nine compulsory sports: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle &freeski, ice hockey, short track speed skating and snowboarding.

One to three optional sports are chosen by the host country of the University Games.

Championships and World Cups sports are: 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, bridge, canoe sports, cheerleading, chess, cross country, cycling, fin swimming, football, futsal, golf, handball, karate, Muaythai, orienteering, powerlifting, rowing, rugby sevens, sailing, sambo, shooting sport, ski orienteering, speed skating, sport climbing, squash, triathlon, weightlifting, wrestling and Wushu.

