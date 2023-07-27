Guyanese president arrives in Chengdu for FISU World University Games

Xinhua) 13:25, July 27, 2023

CHENGDU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Guyanese President Irfaan Ali on Thursday arrived in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.

