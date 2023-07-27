Chengdu Universiade launches cultural activities to boost exchanges among athletes

Xinhua) 10:02, July 27, 2023

CHENGDU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- A series of cultural activities of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games were launched in the museum of Sichuan University on Wednesday.

Named "Blossom of Youth", these activities include cultural exhibitions, a photo contest and a celebration party named "Youth in Time".

The athletes' village will serve as one of the major cultural venues for young athletes as many exciting events showcase intangible cultural heritage and encourage exchange through art.

