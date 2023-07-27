Georgian PM arrives in Chengdu for FISU World University Games

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili arrives in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. Garibashvili on Wednesday arrived in Chengdu to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

CHENGDU, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Wednesday arrived in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.

A welcoming ceremony is held upon the arrival of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. Garibashvili on Wednesday arrived in Chengdu to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

