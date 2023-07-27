China's tennis players aim for glory at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 14:26, July 27, 2023

CHENGDU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's female tennis players are aiming to show their best form at the upcoming 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu.

Guo Hanyu is no stranger to the Universiade, as she paired with Ye Qiuyu to clinch the women's doubles gold at the last edition in Naples in 2019.

Four years on, Guo is pursuing a postgraduate degree in physical education. In her eyes, unlike the greater focus on professional rankings and performances in other events, the Universiade offers a platform for building friendship and sharing experiences among young athletes.

"Topics such as competition plan and coaching style would take a backseat to crucial discussions like how to balance training and learning, which resonate deeply with us," said the 25-year-old.

Guo added that her primary focus lies not just in securing another championship, but in giving her all at every single point on the court, aiming to do her best without any regrets.

The Chengdu Universiade offers newcomer Tang Qianhui a chance to live in the athletes' village for the first time. Anticipating the friendship that comes from young athletes competing in diverse sports, she says she is looking forward to exchanging of ideas and experiences with her peers.

"The facilities and services provided here are top-notch, which offers us excellent support," Tang remarked with appreciation.

"I aspire to perform at my best and contribute to China's delegation in Chengdu," said Tang.

The Chengdu Universiade tennis competition is scheduled from July 29 to August 6.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)