Archery competition of Chengdu Universiade opens

Xinhua) 15:08, July 27, 2023

CHENGDU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu saw its first competitive action on Thursday archery's recurve individual qualification round kicked off at the Modern Pentathlon Center Equestrian Arena.

Seo Min-gi of South Korea led the men's qualification with a total score of 683. His compatriot Kim Pil-joong came in second, and China's Feng Hao finished third.

The top two places in the women's qualification went to South Korea's Lee Ga-hyun and Kim So-hee respectively. China's Wang Limin, from Shanghai University of Sport, sat third.

The archery competition will run until July 31, with a total of 10 gold medals to be awarded in individual and team events. Six male and six female archers from China are taking part.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)