Archery competition of Chengdu Universiade opens
CHENGDU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu saw its first competitive action on Thursday archery's recurve individual qualification round kicked off at the Modern Pentathlon Center Equestrian Arena.
Seo Min-gi of South Korea led the men's qualification with a total score of 683. His compatriot Kim Pil-joong came in second, and China's Feng Hao finished third.
The top two places in the women's qualification went to South Korea's Lee Ga-hyun and Kim So-hee respectively. China's Wang Limin, from Shanghai University of Sport, sat third.
The archery competition will run until July 31, with a total of 10 gold medals to be awarded in individual and team events. Six male and six female archers from China are taking part.
Photos
Related Stories
- Guyanese president arrives in Chengdu for FISU World University Games
- Finland sets high hopes for Chengdu Universiade
- Georgian PM arrives in Chengdu for FISU World University Games
- Chengdu Universiade launches cultural activities to boost exchanges among athletes
- In pics: torch relay of 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.