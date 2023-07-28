Feature: Games participants enjoy local culture experiences

CHENGDU, July 27 (Xinhua) -- With only one day remaining before the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade, delegation members wasted no time in immersing themselves in various Chinese cultural experiences along the 100-meter street of the Chengdu Universiade Village.

Among the bustling crowd, Yang Wenyi's woven bracelets gained popularity. A group of 12 South African swimmers gathered in front of his stall as the lights came on. Yang gently tied a red bracelet around Anne Cheryl's waist, extending his warm wishes for good luck and happiness. Cheryl was touched by this unexpected act of kindness.

As the team leader of South Africa's swimming team, Cheryl expressed her appreciation for the profound meaning behind the Chinese cultural elements, saying, "The symbolism is simply amazing, and we are enjoying every minute of it."

Cheryl's bracelet symbolized courage, wisdom, and perseverance, making it even more special to her.

Jukka Tirri, a member of the Finnish delegation, received a warm welcome from volunteers as soon as he stepped off the plane. With their friendly guidance, he easily found his way to the baggage claim and then to the shuttle bus, which took him to the Universiade Village. The clean and tidy Welcoming Center and venues further impressed Tirri, leaving him feeling quite satisfied with his experience so far.

Speaking at the Village's official opening on July 22, FISU Secretary General and CEO Eric Saintrond praised the committee's efforts in overcoming challenges to bring people from all over the world together for this event.

South African judoka Thomas-laszlo Breytenbach noted the genuine hospitality and friendliness of the locals, with everyone always smiling and eager to help. For Breytenbach, the focus wasn't solely on winning medals but on embracing the opportunity to be part of the Chengdu Universiade, which he found truly inspiring due to the city's determination to host a world-class games.

A two-day rain spell brought relief from the summer heat in Chengdu, attracting even more visitors to the Village during the day.

Patrik Kmec, a medical team member of the Slovak delegation, decided to send a Chinese-style postcard to his parents. After affixing the stamp, he held the postcard next to the mailbox and asked a teammate to take a photo. Reading the postcard once more, written in Chinese by a local girl, Kmec appreciated the sentiment: "I wish you good health."

The atmosphere at the Chengdu Universiade Village was vibrant, with athletes and staff alike embracing the rich cultural experiences and warm hospitality that Chengdu had offered. With the opening ceremony just around the corner, excitement and anticipation filled the air as everyone looked forward to the games ahead.

