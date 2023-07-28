2nd batch of Turkish athletes, coaches leave Istanbul for Chengdu Universiade

ISTANBUL, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The second batch of the Turkish delegation, consisting of 105 athletes and coaches, left here on Wednesday for Chengdu, China to take part in the 31st FISU World University Games.

Before their departure, those who spoke to Xinhua at Istanbul Airport praised China's achievements in developing and using environment-friendly high technological features in the Games.

"I am sure I will find all such elements stunning and exciting. It will be a pleasant journey," said Ali Sahin, the technical director of the Turkish national taekwondo team.

The technical director emphasized China's breakthroughs in the fields of green energy with low carbon emissions.

"The use of green energies is very pleasing, the benefits are diverse, and their use is exponentially increasing (in China)," stated Sahin, noting that such achievement is significant when the world is experiencing the impacts of global warming and climate change.

"Humanity is trying to protect this beautiful moment of the world. (China's achievements) will be very helpful for this purpose," he said.

Echoing Sahin, Sakir Bezci, the taekwondo coach, said high-tech features and environmentally-friendly systems used in sports venues at the Universiade are all excellent development for the world.

"I think that at least a cleaner and more beautiful life awaits us when it comes to developments in harmony with nature," Bezci told Xinhua.

Hakan Recber, a taekwondo world champion, also emphasized his excitement about cultural unification during the Universiade.

"China brings together people from many different nations," Recber told Xinhua. "Of course, even though we play matches and compete with each other there, our friendship persists. I have a lot of friends from abroad."

In his view, the event is actually an excellent opportunity for all of them to unite and socialize there. Recber is also very excited to see his Chinese athletes with whom he previously became friends.

"The Chinese people are very sweet. They are absolutely very friendly and very understanding," he added.

The Universiade will be held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, from July 28 through August 8, showcasing a total of 18 sports. Türkiye will enter the Games with a delegation of 155 athletes.

