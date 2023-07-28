China honors promise to ensure smooth running of Chengdu Universiade: Xi

Xinhua) 14:05, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China has earnestly delivered on its solemn promise to ensure the smooth running of the Chengdu Universiade, thus contributing to the development of international youth sports cause, President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)