Quotes from Xi: Chinese people are not to be trifled with

(People's Daily App) 14:57, July 27, 2023

Today marks the 70th anniversary of the victory of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53). The victory was "a declaration that the Chinese people have stood firm in the East and an important milestone in the Chinese nation's march toward the great rejuvenation," President Xi Jinping said in a speech in 2020. Let's review Xi's powerful words, remember martyrs and pay tribute to the great victory!

