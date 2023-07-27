Xi inspects SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:08, July 27, 2023

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. Xi inspected southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday and Wednesday. He visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, respectively. Xi learned about efforts in historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation, the progress in the excavation and research of historical and cultural heritage sites, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural relics. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

CHENGDU, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, respectively.

Xi learned about efforts in historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation, the progress in the excavation and research of historical and cultural heritage sites, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural relics.

