Xi replies to letter from Hong Kong middle school students

Xinhua) 16:38, July 25, 2023

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has replied to a letter from students of Pui Kiu Middle School in Hong Kong, encouraging them to make contributions to building an even better Hong Kong and achieving national rejuvenation.

In his letter dated July 24, Xi said he was pleased when the students told him that they had a stronger sense of pride in being Chinese after participating in activities such as interacting with astronauts of China's Tiangong space station.

Xi said patriotism lies at the heart of Chinese national spirit.

People in Hong Kong maintain the noble tradition of loving both the motherland and Hong Kong, which serves as a crucial cornerstone for the stable and enduring implementation of "one country, two systems," Xi said.

The president called on the students to gain a better understanding of global trends, delve into the history, culture, and present realities of their motherland, and develop a deeper love for the country and its people.

He also urged the students to sharpen their skills and abilities to become capable talent ready to shoulder great responsibilities at an early date.

Pui Kiu Middle School was founded in 1946. It is known as one of the first Hong Kong schools to raise the national flag after the founding of New China in 1949. The school has nurtured generations of people who love both the motherland and Hong Kong.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)