Xi stresses strengthening all-around military governance
(Xinhua) 13:14, July 25, 2023
BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has stressed the need to strengthen all-around military governance.
Presiding over a group study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Monday, Xi called for promoting high-quality development of the armed forces with high-level governance.
The session was convened ahead of China's Army Day, which falls on Aug. 1.
