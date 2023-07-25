Xi extends congratulations to Cambodia's Hun Sen on election victory

Xinhua) 15:21, July 25, 2023

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Tuesday extended congratulations to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, president of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP), on the CPP's victory in Cambodia's 7th general election.

It is good to see that Cambodia, under the correct leadership of the royal government headed by Hun Sen, has achieved political stability, economic development and better living standards, while the country's international and regional status has been continuously promoted, said Xi.

The Chinese side will, as always, support Cambodia in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, Xi said.

He also said that under the strong leadership of Hun Sen, the CPP will make new and greater contributions to national prosperity and people's happiness as well as peace, stability, development and prosperity of the region.

Xi stressed that China and Cambodia belong to one community with a shared future, and the CPC highly regards its friendly cooperation with the CPP.

He also expressed his willingness to work with Hun Sen to strengthen political guidance for bilateral relations, deepen exchanges and cooperation between the two parties and in other areas, and jointly build a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era to better benefit the two countries and their people.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Hun Sen on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)