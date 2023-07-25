Languages

Xi on importance of physical excercises

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 16:05, July 25, 2023

Over the years, President Xi Jinping has advocated for greater physical exercise by Chinese youth in addition to academic learning. Here's what he has had to say on the topic.

 

 

 

 

 

