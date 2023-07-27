Xi to attend opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 16:38, July 27, 2023

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games on Friday in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province. Xi will declare the Games open.

The ceremony will be broadcast live by China Media Group, and Xinhuanet will provide a live broadcast in photos and text.

