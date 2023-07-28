Hu Zhenzhuo, Guo Hanyu to be China's flagbearers at opening ceremony

Xinhua) 14:16, July 28, 2023

Hu Zhenzhuo will carry China's flag at the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Men's volleyball player Hu Zhenzhuo and women's tennis player Guo Hanyu will be the flagbearers of China's delegation at the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade.

Studying at Tsinghua University, Hu will make his Universiade debut at this summer's event. Guo, a postgraduate from Southwest University, won the women's doubles tennis gold with partner Ye Qiuyu at the Naples Universiade in 2019.

China's other flagbearer Guo Hanyu poses for photo. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

The opening ceremony will take place in the Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Friday evening.

China's delegation for the Chengdu Universiade comprises over 700 members, including 411 athletes from over 100 universities across the country who will compete in all events.

