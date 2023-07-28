FISU Games torch relay highlights global youths' determination to chase dreams

July 28, 2023 By Yao Youming, Chen Di and Wang Junbao ( Xinhua

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The torch relay of the 31st FISU World University Games closed on Wednesday, but for global youths, the Chengdu Universiade torch "Ronghuo" was not only a simple torch of a major event, it also stands for a spirit of integration and inclusiveness.

It took 49 days for the 800 torchbearers of six cities in China to finish the torch relay. At that moment, sports make young people around the world unite as one.

THE OLD DAYS

After collecting the flame in Turin, Italy, host city of the first FISU World University Games, a launch ceremony of the torch relay for the 31st FISU World University Games was held at Chengdu's Tianfu International Airport on June 8.

The flame was then transferred to Beijing on June 10 for a torch relay involving six cities: Beijing, Harbin, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Yibin and the host city Chengdu.

In these cities, Beijing and Shenzhen held the FISU World University Games in 2001 and 2011 respectively, while Harbin was the host city of the 24th FISU Winter World University Games in 2009.

"When former world Universiade hosts meet the torch again, they start their campaigns of chasing dreams," Li Qingquan, Shenzhen university's party chief, told Xinhua.

GOOD MEMORIES

Olympic medalist Su Bingtian participated in the torch relay activity in Shenzhen on June 20.

"I compete at the Shenzhen Universiade in 2011 and I have had many training sessions on that track recently," the men's 100m Asian record holder said.

"It's my honor to be a torchbearer and I'd like to help more young sprinters to improve their abilities," Su added.

Olympic diving champion Wu Minxia was the first torchbearer in Chengdu on July 2.

"I want to pass the torch, as well as the sporting spirit, to the young generation. I also want to invite more university students to take part in sporting activities. They will benefit from sports and they can make friends in these competitions," Wu said.

Many Chinese sporting legends, such as basketballer Yao Ming and Olympic hurdles champion Liu Xiang, have competed at the FISU Games.

In FISU acting president Leonz Eder's eyes, the torch relay conveyed the spirit and atmosphere of the FISU Games to the whole world. Young representatives from many countries and regions had delivered the powerful message of "working together to create a brighter future for mankind" as torchbearers of the Chengdu FISU Games.

MORTAL HEROES

Besides the elite athletes, many ordinary people became torchbearers in the relay of the 31st FISU World University Games, each contributing to an outstanding epic.

In the Harbin leg, five young torchbearers from Harbin Institute of Technology, who developed the robotic arm for the Wentian lab of China's orbiting space station, received the torch from Winter Olympic gold medalist Han Cong.

In Yibin and Chongqing, the torchbearers were representatives of all sectors of society.

"Sporting activities not only improve students' flexibility and body coordination, but also strengthen them mentally," Wang Shuxin, chief of Chongqing University, told Xinhua.

"The torch relay help our students know China better. They begin to embrace the world," Wang said.

