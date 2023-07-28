Foreign leaders attending Chengdu Universiade opening ceremony arrive in Chengdu

Xinhua) 13:14, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Foreign leaders who will attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China have arrived in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

From Wednesday night to Friday morning, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia, President Irfaan Ali of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, President Evariste Ndayishimiye of the Republic of Burundi, and President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania arrived by air.

The opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade will be held on Friday evening.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)