Chengdu Universiade men's water polo group match: China vs. Georgia

Zhu Beile (L) of China competes during the men's water polo group B match between China and Georgia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Giorgi Magrakvelidze (L) of Georgia competes during the men's water polo group B match between China and Georgia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Goalkeeper Huang Yongbin (R) of China makes a save during the men's water polo group B match between China and Georgia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

Players of both teams greet each other before the men's water polo group B match between China and Georgia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

Saba Tkeshelashvili (R) of Georgia competes during the men's water polo group B match between China and Georgia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)

Tan Hengye (L) of China competes during the men's water polo group B match between China and Georgia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

