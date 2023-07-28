Chengdu Universiade men's water polo group match: China vs. Georgia
Zhu Beile (L) of China competes during the men's water polo group B match between China and Georgia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Giorgi Magrakvelidze (L) of Georgia competes during the men's water polo group B match between China and Georgia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
Goalkeeper Huang Yongbin (R) of China makes a save during the men's water polo group B match between China and Georgia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)
Players of both teams greet each other before the men's water polo group B match between China and Georgia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)
Saba Tkeshelashvili (R) of Georgia competes during the men's water polo group B match between China and Georgia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)
Tan Hengye (L) of China competes during the men's water polo group B match between China and Georgia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)
