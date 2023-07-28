All venues open to public on daily basis since 2021

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- All the Chengdu Universiade venues have already been open to public during non-competition times since 2021, officials said at a pre-Games press conference on Friday.

Although the 31st FISU World University Games officially opens on Friday evening, Chengdu citizens have been using the Universiade venues since 2021, said Xian Rongsheng, vice president of the Chengdu Universiade executive committee.

The Universiade suffered two postponements due to several factors, with the COVID-19 pandemic being a main hurdle that posed substantial challenges to preparatory work.

But over the past three years, Chengdu has completed the construction, renovation and expansion of 49 venues and facilities, which boast top-tier infrastructure and service.

All sports facilities, including the Dong'an Lake Sports Park, where the opening ceremony will take place, were in use by April 2021.

Chen Hailun, a diving enthusiast from Chengdu, has practised diving several times a week for more than two years at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Aquatics Centre since 2022.

"I can dive to 25 meters at the deepest now, which is a medium grade," said Chen.

Li Jiake, a staff member from the Dong'an Lake Sports Park, said that the diving pool has been opened to all clubs.

