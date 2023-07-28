Figures & facts about Chengdu Universiade
CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- With the 31st FISU World University Games set to open on Friday evening, here are some of the figures and facts about this international multi-sport event.
1 - China stages its first international multi-sport event since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.
113 - 6,500 athletes from 113 countries and regions will take part in the Games in Chengdu, including 3,512 male athletes and 2,988 female athletes.
22 - 22 doping control stations are in operation covering all the competition venues.
28 - 28 teams will compete in the volleyball, giving the sport the most competitors among the group events.
18 - The FISU World University Games features 18 sports and 269 events. Three sports -- basketball, water polo and archery -- had kicked off on July 27.
17 - 17 gold medals will be awarded on July 29, including five from judo, four from shooting, two from taekwondo and six from Wushu.
20,494 - 20,494 support team members have reached their posts in 49 venues. 446 international officials and 1,048 Chinese officials have arrived in Chengdu.
200 - All the volunteers for the award ceremonies are ready, including 200 flag raisers.
