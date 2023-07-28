Figures & facts about Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 15:16, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- With the 31st FISU World University Games set to open on Friday evening, here are some of the figures and facts about this international multi-sport event.

1 - China stages its first international multi-sport event since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

113 - 6,500 athletes from 113 countries and regions will take part in the Games in Chengdu, including 3,512 male athletes and 2,988 female athletes.

22 - 22 doping control stations are in operation covering all the competition venues.

28 - 28 teams will compete in the volleyball, giving the sport the most competitors among the group events.

18 - The FISU World University Games features 18 sports and 269 events. Three sports -- basketball, water polo and archery -- had kicked off on July 27.

17 - 17 gold medals will be awarded on July 29, including five from judo, four from shooting, two from taekwondo and six from Wushu.

20,494 - 20,494 support team members have reached their posts in 49 venues. 446 international officials and 1,048 Chinese officials have arrived in Chengdu.

200 - All the volunteers for the award ceremonies are ready, including 200 flag raisers.

