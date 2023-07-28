Chengdu riverbank opens to public ahead of Universiade

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Jinjiang River, known as the "Mother River" of Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, had the northern bank of its southern section officially opened to the public this month, following years of restoration efforts.

The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will kick off in Chengdu on Friday evening and the roads along the Jinjiang River are decorated with more than 30 kinds of flowers.

The newly-opened riparian area spans 2.44 km in length. Along the riverbank, 42,400 square meters of green space has been upgraded, two newly-constructed piers have been built, and public facilities, including fitness equipment and service stations, have also been added.

Liu Zhongxin, a 68-year-old Chengdu resident who enjoys walking along the Jinjiang River as a daily routine, was pleased with the newly-opened areas. "Not only is this area well-organized, but there has also been a significant improvement in the surroundings compared to before," said Liu.

According to Liu, what impressed him most was seeing the water in the Jinjiang getting clearer, thanks to years of water ecology management.

Since 2016, Chengdu has implemented significant measures aimed at ecological restoration and greenway construction along the Jinjiang River, including pollutant control, sediment dredging, water supplementation, and long-term management.

By 2017, these efforts had taken effect. The main stream and important tributaries of the river were free of sewage, and the serious pollution problem in the river section had been completely solved.

As the Jinjiang River underwent restoration, so the public spaces along its banks also flourished, revealing an ever-increasing beauty. Today, a 220-km-long greenway along the river connects eight distinctive theme parks, providing ideal destinations for Chengdu citizens wanting to enjoy sports and leisure activities.

With the improved environment around the river, people are increasingly willing to embark on boat cruises from Jinjiang's docks, marveling at Chengdu's nighttime vistas, and immersing themselves in the captivating charm of this southwest Chinese city.

