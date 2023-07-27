Variety of cuisines served at Chengdu athletes' village
Photo shows an interior view of the No.2 dining hall in the athletes' village for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Covering an area of about 17,000 square meters, the two dining halls in the athletes' village run 20 hours a day and the menu rotates every seven days. Food from various countries in Europe, the Mediterranean, and Asia are available for the athletes.
Athletes dine at the No.2 dining hall in the athletes' village for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Athletes dine at the No.2 dining hall in the athletes' village for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Athletes dine at the No.2 dining hall in the athletes' village for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Photo shows an interior view of the No.2 dining hall in the athletes' village for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
Photo shows an exterior view of the No.2 dining hall in the athletes' village for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)
