Interview: Memories, new friendships part of games to bring home: Swedish competition manager

Xinhua) 10:02, July 22, 2023

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Apart from medals, student-athletes participating in the upcoming FISU World University Games will also bring home fond memories and new friendships from Chengdu, China, Adam Stigborn, competition manager of the Swedish University Sports Federation, told Xinhua recently.

While competition is good, it is not everything, Stigborn said. "I hope (participants) will find great joy in meeting Swedes who compete in other sports and athletes from all over the world," he said.

He said the Swedish team has great expectations from the trip to Chengdu. "It is an incredibly awesome competition with so many sports and participants," he said.

The Chengdu games will be Stigborn's second as a competition manager and he spoke with appreciation of what he had seen during a preparatory trip to the city earlier this year.

"It was the first time I visited China and I left with many impressions. Firstly, the size of Chengdu -- a city I hadn't heard of before -- was impressive. I would also have liked to see more of the greenery which is ever-present around Chengdu," he said.

Chengdu is also well-known for its spicy food, which is high on Stigborn's to-do list during his visit.

"The Sichuan hot pot is something not to be missed during the weeks I'll spend in Chengdu!" he said.

The Swedish athletes will also have the opportunity to take part in organized tours to explore the sites and culture of the city.

"Very few (of the student-athletes) are there just for the competition day, and I hope they will have enough time to also discover the city and the local culture," Stigborn said.

In the months leading up to the World University Games, the student-athletes have been busy polishing their techniques, improving their stamina, and building up their strength, hoping for impressive competition results.

The Swedish University Sports Federation will send 14 athletes, among them five swimmers, of whom Stigborn has high hopes of finishing with some medals.

"We usually bring home some medals from the World University Games, and more often than not it's from the swimming pool," Stigborn said.

The Swedish team also includes a diver, while the rest of the team will compete in track and field. Like most of their fellow competitors, they are all top-notch athletes, which makes for very exciting games.

Before becoming a competition manager, Stigborn participated in the World University Games as a member of the Swedish ice hockey teams in 2013 and 2015.

Now, he hopes to assist the Swedish team to gain not just medals, but also good memories and new friendships in Chengdu.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)