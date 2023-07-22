In pics: friendship between Chengdu and Montpellier

This photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows the Promenade du Peyrou in Montpellier, France.

The Chengdu Universiade is just around the corner, and college athletes from all over the world will gather in Chengdu to strive for their dreams.

Chengdu has many sister cities around the world. In 1981, Chengdu and Montpellier of France became the first pair of sister cities of the two countries.

In 2011, the Montpellier Chengdu Primary School and the Chengdu Montpellier Primary School were built in Montpellier and Chengdu respectively to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of sister cities relationship between the two cities. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows the Chengdu Primary School in Montpellier, France.

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows the Chengdu Primary School in Montpellier, France.

The Sun and Immortal Bird Gold Ornament is seen on the dome of the Jinsha Site Museum in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province on March 10, 2022.

This photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows the Aqueduc Saint-Clment at Promenade du Peyrou in Montpellier, France.

This photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows the Fountain of the Three Graces at Place de la Comedie in Montpellier, France.

This photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows the Fountain of the Three Graces at Place de la Comedie in Montpellier, France.

This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2021 shows a night view in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2023 shows the stadium for the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade and other sports venues at Dong'an Lake Sports Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This undated photo shows Chengdu Montpellier Primary School in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows a painted pottery jar presented by Montpellier to Chengdu.

A sight-seeing vehicle runs on a street in Montpellier, France, July 19, 2023.

This undated photo shows Chengdu Montpellier Primary School in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

A father and his child are seen by a fountain in Montpellier, France, July 17, 2023.

This photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows the Montpellier Arc de Triomphe in Montpellier, France.

This aerial photo taken on April 25, 2021 shows the Jincheng Lake Park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This aerial photo taken on April 20, 2021 shows the Panda Tower in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows a glass artwork presented by Montpellier to Chengdu.

This photo taken on June 4, 2021 shows a city view of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This undated photo shows a night view in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows a residential building called Arbre blanc in Montpellier, France.

This photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows the Place de l'Europe in Montpellier, France.

This aerial photo taken on April 21, 2021 shows a view of Jiaozi park and a financial center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

