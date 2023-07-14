Water quality of Jinjiang River in Chengdu improves due to ecology management

Staff members monitor the river chief management system in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Jinjiang River traverses the central part of Chengdu, contributing to the fame and glamor of Chengdu's many historic and cultural events. It has two main streams called Fuhe River and Nanhe River. Starting from Dujiangyan, the 150-km river goes outbound from Shuangliu District.

In February of 2016, local government of Chengdu implemented ten regulations on water control. In 2017, the city started a program on water ecology management and building a greenway along Jinjiang River. As a result, the water quality of Jinjiang River has been improved a lot.

This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows an artificial wetland at the Huoshui park along the Fuhe River in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2023 shows a dock at the Huanglong creek ancient town in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the ninth water recycling factory of Chengdu in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2023 shows view of a pavillion marking the convergence of Fuhe river and Nanhe river into Jinjiang River in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows the Jinjiang park along the Jinjiang River in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on March 4, 2023 shows the Dujiangyan irrigation system where the Jinjiang River starts in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Wang Qi/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows residential buildings along the Xuyan River, a tributary of Jinjiang River, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A worker controls a testing robot checking at a sewage pipeline in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People enjoy family camping at the Xuyan river wetland park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Staff members puts a testing robot into a sewage pipeline in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 23, 2023 shows the Fuhe river in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Children have fun at the Huanglong creek ancient town in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Excavators clean mud in the Fuhe River in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 25, 2018. (Photo by Cao Zongming/Xinhua)

A worker collects water for quality test from the Jinjiang River in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Workers collect water plants on the Xinglong lake in Tianfu new area, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Sept. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on June 9, 2023 shows the Jinjiang River in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People run on a leisure path along the Jinjiang River in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 20, 2022. (Xinhua)

