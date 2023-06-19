Chengdu witnesses rapid development of cultural and creative industry

Xinhua) 13:59, June 19, 2023

Children perform during a series of activities to celebrate the International Children's Day in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 31, 2023. Chengdu, a historical city in southwest China's Sichuan Province, is home to treasured cultural and historical sites, including Sanxingdui Ruins, Jinsha Site Museum, and Dujiangyan irrigation system. In recent years, Chengdu has witnessed the rapid development of its cultural and creative industry, showcasing its vitality, creativeness and energy. (Xinhua)

People walk in a street in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Visitors watch woodcuts at the Du Fu Thatched Cottage in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

People enjoy their leisure time at an open tea house in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 31, 2019 shows a view of an observation platform at the Longquanshan city forest park in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Hu Datian/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on May 7, 2023 shows a view of Dujiangyan in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by He Bo/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 4, 2021 shows a view of Chengdu and the snow mountain in the distance in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Shen Jun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on March 10, 2023 shows a view of the dome of the Jinsha Site Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo by Zhang Yan/Xinhua)

Customers enjoy meals at a hot pot restaurant in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

People visit the Du Fu Thatched Cottage in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This photo taken on Feb. 28, 2023 shows a view of a night market in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

