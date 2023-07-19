A look at people's life ahead of FISU Summer Universiade in Chengdu

Xinhua) 09:06, July 19, 2023

People have fun at a park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 12, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

People do exercises at a park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 12, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A woman jogs at a park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 14, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

People do exercise at Tianfu Greenway in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A child rides a bicycle at Tianfu Greenway in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

People walk in a park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 14, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

People jog at a greenway in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 18, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People jog at Tianfu Greenway in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

People ride bicycles at a park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 14, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A citizen walks in a park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 24, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Tang Wenhao)

A citizen rides a bicycle at Tianfu Greenway in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)