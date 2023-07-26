Bird-eye view of main stadium for 31st FISU World University Games
Night view of the Stadium of Dong'an Lake Sports Park, the main stadium for the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)
The design of the stadium draws inspiration from the sunbird, a symbol of ancient Sichuan culture, which embodies people's desire and resolve to better themselves.
Night view of the Stadium of Dong'an Lake Sports Park, the main stadium for the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Bird-eye view of the Stadium of Dong'an Lake Sports Park, the main stadium for the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Bird-eye view of the Stadium of Dong'an Lake Sports Park, the main stadium for the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)
Bird-eye view of the Stadium of Dong'an Lake Sports Park, the main stadium for the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo provided to China News Service)
