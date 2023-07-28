We Are China

Foreign athletes enjoy pre-game time at FISU Games Village

Ecns.cn) 16:47, July 28, 2023

Foreign athletes learn to write Chinese characters with the guidance of volunteers at the FISU Games Village in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)

The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8.

