China edges India to reach archery compound men's team final

Xinhua) 15:35, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China edged India 228-227 to enter the compound men's team final of the archery tournament at the 31st FISU World University Games here on Friday.

India made an all-10 open to take a 60-58 lead in the first set of the semifinal and enlarged the gap in the second by edging China 58-57. China made a comeback in the third set to tie the total score with a 58-55. India only notched double 8s in the last two shots, gifting China a 55-54 margin in the final set.

In the final, China will encounter France, who knocked out hot favorite South Korea 230-226 in the other semifinal.

Despite losing the men's team competition, India grabbed a win on the women's side, beating China 229-224.

In the individual quarterfinal, China's Zhou Jiayu from Hebei Sport University prevailed over South Korean Sim Soo-in 145-143 to secure a semifinal berth.

The recurve and compound mixed team semifinals will be held on Saturday.

