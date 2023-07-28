Youth in Spotlight: Chengdu FISU World University Games preview

July 28, 2023

The 31st FISU Summer World University Games will open tomorrow in Chengdu, capital city of Southwest China's Sichuan Province. As a city known for its profound cultural heritage, Chengdu is working hard to offer the world a splendid sports meeting of youth.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping has said, "Youth is full of vigor and is a source of hope." Soon the Gen-Z athletes will take the spotlight in Chengdu. Let's see how they fare.

