Chengdu Universiade | China's star hurdler Wu Yanni embraces tournament opening on her birthday

Xinhua) 18:38, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese star hurdler Wu Yanni's birthday falls on Friday, the same day as the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU World University Games.

"Celebrating my birthday at the Chengdu Universiade means a lot to me. I welcome friends from all over the world to Chengdu, capital of China's Sichuan Province," Wu said at a press conference on Friday.

Before studying and training at Beijing Sport University, Wu grew up in Sichuan, and described Chengdu as the most beautiful, vibrant, hospitable, inclusive and comfortable city. "I can be a tour guide," she added.

"During the torch relay, I was deeply touched by the passion of the audience in Sichuan. I hope to win pride for my country and hometown at the Universiade," Wu noted.

Wu won the women's 100m hurdles title at the 2023 Chinese National Athletics Championships on June 29 and became well-known after her victory.

At the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships held in Bangkok earlier this month, Wu was disqualified in the final due to a false start. She said she felt disappointed but adjusted her mindset in time to prepare for the Chengdu Universiade. "I endeavor to enter the final and achieve my best," she said.

"China's Olympic champion Liu Xiang inspires the athletes and the youth of our generation, leading us to dream big and attain new heights," Wu said. "Together with all Chinese athletes, I am willing to communicate with athletes from around the world and enhance our friendship."

"Chengdu makes dreams come true, and the youth will never stop pursuing the dreams," Wu noted.

