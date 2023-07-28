In pics: Dong'an Lake Sports Park ahead of opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade
Photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the Dong'an Lake Sports Park ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows a view of the main stadium in Dong'an Lake Sports Park ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the Dong'an Lake Sports Park ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the Dong'an Lake Sports Park ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Qi Xiaoyi)
Photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows a view of the main stadium in Dong'an Lake Sports Park ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Multi-Purpose Gymnasium(Rear), Aquatics Centre (Front) and Multi-Ball Games Gymnasium (C)ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
Photo taken on July 28, 2023 shows the main torch in the Dong'an Lake Sports Park ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)
