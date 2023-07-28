Home>>
Xi attends opening ceremony of Chengdu FISU World University Games
(Xinhua) 20:02, July 28, 2023
CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games on Friday in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.
